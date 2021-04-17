UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Preparing Response Against Russian Diplomats After Consul's Detention

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:18 PM

Ukraine assesses the detention of its consul in St. Petersburg as a hostile action on the part of Russia and is preparing response measures toward Russian diplomats, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Ukraine assesses the detention of its consul in St. Petersburg as a hostile action on the part of Russia and is preparing response measures toward Russian diplomats, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service said that the consul of the Ukrainian consulate general in St.

Petersburg, Oleksandr Sosoniuk, was detained while trying to obtain from a Russian citizen classified information from Russian law enforcement agencies.

"In line with the existing practice and based on the reciprocity principle, the Ukrainian side is preparing a response with regard to Russian diplomats," Enin told the UNN news agency, calling the incident involving the consul "another provocation."

More Stories From World

