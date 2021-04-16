Ukraine president hopes to restore ceasefire next week

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said he hopes to restore a ceasefire in the war-torn east of his country next week after an upcoming meeting of four advisers to the leaders of Russia, France and Germany

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said he hopes to restore a ceasefire in the war-torn east of his country next week after an upcoming meeting of four advisers to the leaders of Russia, France and Germany.

The ceasefire "was productive at first, but then, unfortunately" ended, but Kiev expects to restore it after the meeting of advisors on April 19. Zelensky made the comments after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in which Merkel participated by video link.