Ukraine president offers $1 mln for virus vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised a $1 million reward to the country's scientists if they manage to develop a coronavirus vaccine, his spokeswoman said Monday

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised a $1 million reward to the country's scientists if they manage to develop a coronavirus vaccine, his spokeswoman said Monday.

The ex-Soviet country with a population of around 42 million has confirmed 3,102 cases of COVID-19 and 93 people have died.

The president "believes a million Dollars is a good incentive," his spokeswoman Yuliya Mendel said in a statement, with the aim being to develop a vaccine that would "save hundreds of thousands of lives.

" Zelensky "really wants Ukrainian scientists to work more actively towards developing medicines that will help the whole world," Mendel said.

She added that Zelensky's request to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 was sent to the Ukraine's academy of Sciences last month.

On Monday the World Health Organization highlighted the importance of developing a COVID-19 vaccine, saying it was needed to fully halt transmission of the disease which has led to over 100,000 deaths worldwide since it was first identified in China late last year.