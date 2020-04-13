UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine President Offers $1 Mln For Virus Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:17 PM

Ukraine president offers $1 mln for virus vaccine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised a $1 million reward to the country's scientists if they manage to develop a coronavirus vaccine, his spokeswoman said Monday

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised a $1 million reward to the country's scientists if they manage to develop a coronavirus vaccine, his spokeswoman said Monday.

The ex-Soviet country with a population of around 42 million has confirmed 3,102 cases of COVID-19 and 93 people have died.

The president "believes a million Dollars is a good incentive," his spokeswoman Yuliya Mendel said in a statement, with the aim being to develop a vaccine that would "save hundreds of thousands of lives.

" Zelensky "really wants Ukrainian scientists to work more actively towards developing medicines that will help the whole world," Mendel said.

She added that Zelensky's request to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 was sent to the Ukraine's academy of Sciences last month.

On Monday the World Health Organization highlighted the importance of developing a COVID-19 vaccine, saying it was needed to fully halt transmission of the disease which has led to over 100,000 deaths worldwide since it was first identified in China late last year.

Related Topics

World Ukraine China Died Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 172 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

21 minutes ago

Police distribute ration among families of martyre ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

4 minutes ago

Juncker Urges EU to Take Tough Line on Hungary Ove ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Toll in Hungary Grows to 1,458 With 109 F ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Chief Says Hopes US to Continue Funding Organi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.