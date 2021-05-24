Ukraine president orders halt to flights to Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday ordered the government to stop direct flights with Belarus after it provoked a global outcry by forcing an airliner to land so it could arrest an opposition activist.

"The president instructed the government to work out a decision on the termination of direct flights between Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus," the presidency said in a statement, adding that Ukrainian planes would not fly through Belarus airspace.