Ukraine President Prolongs Ban on Russian Social Networks, Some Other Websites for 3 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to prolong the ban on Russian social networks and some other websites for three more years.

The decree was issued on the presidential website on late Thursday.

On April 10, the extension of the ban on Russian social networks - namely Odnoklassniki and VKontakte - was proposed by the Security Service of Ukraine.

In May 2017, the Ukrainian authorities banned access to the designated social networks, as well as Yandex and Mail.

ru websites for three years. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that by denying access, Kiev wanted to block alternative sources of information. The restriction was due to expire this year.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Ukraine has since repeatedly accused the Russian authorities of meddling in the country's internal affairs. Moscow has denied any interference claims and slammed them as unacceptable.