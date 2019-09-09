Ukraine President Rushes Preparations for 2nd Round of Detainee Release With Russia - Aide

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given an order to hasten the preparatory work for the next round of simultaneous releases of convicted and detained persons together with Russia, his aide Andrii Yermak said on Monday.

On Saturday, Moscow and Kiev each released 35 convicted and detained citizens of one another, among them was RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who had been in Ukrainian custody since May 2018.

"The president gave everyone a clear task so that everything would happen very quickly. And, perhaps, more dynamically," Yermak told the Ukrainian Truth newspaper, answering a question on whether or not another release was possible by the end of this year.

He confirmed that the recent release was not just a one-off.

"There was another phone conversation between the presidents [Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin], during which it was confirmed that it was the first step, to be followed by consecutive releases. We do not have much time. We are working every day. The work is ongoing in Minsk, and on the state-level. This is why I hope that it is the next step and we will not stop even for a day," Yermak added.

The release of detainees was lauded by various countries and politicians throughout the world as the first step on the way to full implementation of the Minsk agreements and ending the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.