Ukraine President Zelenskyy Says Asked France for Macro-Financial Assistance

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had asked France, which is chairing the Council of the European Union, for micro-financial assistance.

"As a follow-up to the dialogue with @EmmanuelMacron.

Thanked for the decision to provide individual defense equipment & demining systems to (Ukraine). Urged (France) as the country presiding the (EU) Council to provide macro-financial support. Appreciate (France) for staying with (Ukraine) in hard times," Zelenskyy wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.