UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Prevents Civilians From Entering Russian Part Of Zaporizhzhia Region - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Ukraine Prevents Civilians From Entering Russian Part of Zaporizhzhia Region - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Ukraine has blocked entry to the Russian part of the Zaporizhzhia region for civilians, Vladimir Rogov, a senior member of the regional administration, said on Sunday.

On Friday, Rogov said on Telegram that the Ukrainian military fired artillery on a convoy of civilian cars that was about to enter the Zaporizhzhia region, killing 30 people and injuring another 88. As of Sunday, Russia has liberated over 70% of the Zaporizhzhia region, however, Kiev still controls its administrative center, the city of Zaporizhzhia.

"The Kiev regime has blocked the exit to the liberated part of the Zaporizhzhia region through checkpoints.

So far, unfortunately, people are not allowed to leave under various far-fetched reasons and threats," Rogov said.

The official noted that thousands of people seek to leave the areas controlled by the Kiev authorities.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin following the results of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after which he signed agreements on their admission to Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

15 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

24 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

24 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

24 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

24 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.