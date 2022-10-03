Ukraine Prevents Civilians From Entering Russian Part of Zaporizhzhia Region - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Ukraine has blocked entry to the Russian part of the Zaporizhzhia region for civilians, Vladimir Rogov, a senior member of the regional administration, said on Sunday.

On Friday, Rogov said on Telegram that the Ukrainian military fired artillery on a convoy of civilian cars that was about to enter the Zaporizhzhia region, killing 30 people and injuring another 88. As of Sunday, Russia has liberated over 70% of the Zaporizhzhia region, however, Kiev still controls its administrative center, the city of Zaporizhzhia.

"The Kiev regime has blocked the exit to the liberated part of the Zaporizhzhia region through checkpoints.

So far, unfortunately, people are not allowed to leave under various far-fetched reasons and threats," Rogov said.

The official noted that thousands of people seek to leave the areas controlled by the Kiev authorities.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin following the results of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after which he signed agreements on their admission to Russia.