Ukraine Prime Minister Says Counting on US to Lead in Another $14Bln Aid Round

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his country is underfunded by $14 billion critically needed for reconstruction and expressed hope that the United States would lead efforts to raise the money, which is identical to the aid provided by Washington a year ago.

"It is critically important for us to begin the rapid recovery of Ukraine," Shmyhal said during a joint press conference with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday. "In this year, we have identified five priority lines of rapid recovery and we require $14 billion of priority funding.

We are confident that the US will be the leader in this domain as well."

On March 9, 2022, Congress passed legislation to send nearly $14 billion in aid to Ukraine about a month after Russia launched its special military operation there.

Yellen said she assured Shmyhal that the United States will stand with Ukraine for "as long as it takes" for his country to resolve its dispute with Russia.