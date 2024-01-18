Open Menu

Ukraine Probes Wiretap On Investigative News Outlet

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Ukraine opened an investigation Wednesday after journalists from a prominent anti-corruption news outlet were secretly recorded and wiretapped, authorities said.

A video purporting to show employees from the Bihus investigative news site taking drugs at a corporate party was leaked on YouTube Tuesday.

Ukraine's SBU security services said it was looking into "illegal wiretapping" of the outlet.

"The SBU believes that transparent and unhindered work of independent and professional media is an important condition for the development of Ukraine as a democratic state," it said.

Ukraine's Mediarukh press union publicly called on President Volodymyr Zelensky to condemn what it said was a "pressure campaign" against journalists.

Zelensky commented on the scandal in his evening address, promising Kyiv's security services would carry out a thorough investigation.

"Any pressure on journalists is unacceptable," he said.

Bihus is one of Ukraine's most popular investigative news websites and has probed alleged corruption involving several politicians and business people.

"The entire team was monitored for at least several months," the outlet said in a statement.

"We are currently trying to find out who stands behind this attack and are considering the possibility of contacting law enforcement with a statement about monitoring the employees," it added.

