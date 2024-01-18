Ukraine Probes Wiretap On Investigative News Outlet
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Ukraine opened an investigation Wednesday after journalists from a prominent anti-corruption news outlet were secretly recorded and wiretapped, authorities said.
A video purporting to show employees from the Bihus investigative news site taking drugs at a corporate party was leaked on YouTube Tuesday.
Ukraine's SBU security services said it was looking into "illegal wiretapping" of the outlet.
"The SBU believes that transparent and unhindered work of independent and professional media is an important condition for the development of Ukraine as a democratic state," it said.
Ukraine's Mediarukh press union publicly called on President Volodymyr Zelensky to condemn what it said was a "pressure campaign" against journalists.
Zelensky commented on the scandal in his evening address, promising Kyiv's security services would carry out a thorough investigation.
"Any pressure on journalists is unacceptable," he said.
Bihus is one of Ukraine's most popular investigative news websites and has probed alleged corruption involving several politicians and business people.
"The entire team was monitored for at least several months," the outlet said in a statement.
"We are currently trying to find out who stands behind this attack and are considering the possibility of contacting law enforcement with a statement about monitoring the employees," it added.
Recent Stories
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..
More Stories From World
-
Unrest erupts as Comoros opposition rejects presidential vote1 minute ago
-
Poland to probe previous government's spyware use41 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations table41 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v Afghanistan 3rd T20 scores51 minutes ago
-
Rohit stars as India outlast Afghanistan in second Super Over51 minutes ago
-
Football: Asian Cup Group A results and table51 minutes ago
-
Rohit stars as India down Afghanistan in second Super Over51 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations result51 minutes ago
-
Brentford's Toney 'free' after betting ban51 minutes ago
-
Russia says targeted French mercenaries in Ukraine strike1 hour ago
-
C.Africa mine blast kills peacekeeper: UN1 hour ago
-
UN chief 'deeply concerned' over Iran's missile attack on Pakistan, urges restraint: Spokesperson2 hours ago