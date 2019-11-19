UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Probing Trump's Opponents To Erode US National Security - Impeachment Witness

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:53 PM

Ukraine Probing Trump's Opponents to Erode US National Security - Impeachment Witness

US national security would be undermined if Ukraine investigates US President Donald Trump's political opponent Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and such action would additionally benefit Russia's objectives in the region, National Security Council (NSC) Director for European Affairs Alexander Vindman said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) US national security would be undermined if Ukraine investigates US President Donald Trump's political opponent Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and such action would additionally benefit Russia's objectives in the region, National Security Council (NSC) Director for European Affairs Alexander Vindman said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"It was also clear that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the 2016 election, the Bidens and Burisma, it would be interpreted as a partisan play," Vindman told the US House Intelligence Committee during the impeachment inquiry public hearing. "This would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing bipartisan support, undermine US national security, and advance Russia's strategic objectives in the region."

Vindman criticized Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani for allegedly advocated pressuring Ukraine to investigate possible corruption of the Bidens in their dealings with Ukraine and alleged Ukrainian meddling in the US 2016 presidential election in favor of the Democrats.

Vindman called Giuliani a disruptive actor who promotes false information that undermines the United States' policy regarding Ukraine.

"The NSC and its inter-agency partners, including the State Department, grew increasingly concerned about the impact that such information was having on our country's ability to achieve our national security objectives," Vindman said.

In September, Democrats in the House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower complaint claimed Trump may have abused the power of office. The complaint alleged that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate the Bidens.

Trump released right away the transcript of the conversation and said that unlike the Bidens, there was no quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine. Trump characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Corruption Ukraine Russia Trump United States May July September Democrats 2016

Recent Stories

Germany Seeks to Maintain Dialogue With US Despite ..

12 seconds ago

Iraqi Interior Minister Tells Security Forces to S ..

14 seconds ago

US, S. Korea Reach Annual Rice Export Deal Worth M ..

16 seconds ago

Trump Threatens to Lift Tariffs if No Trade Deal R ..

3 minutes ago

White House Says Hostages Released by Taliban Rece ..

3 minutes ago

Hashish, contraband items seized in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.