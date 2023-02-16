Ukraine Promises to Overhaul Military Procurement After String of Scandals

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday that his country had promised to NATO to overhaul its military procurement policies and bring them in line with the alliance's standards

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday that his country had promised to NATO to overhaul its military procurement policies and bring them in line with the alliance's standards.

The announcement came after several officials at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry were fired in recent weeks over suspected price gouging on catering and supplies of subpar military equipment to the national armed forces.

"We reached an agreement on systemic cooperation that will allow for training of Ukrainian Defense Ministry personnel at the NSPA (NATO Support and Procurement Agency) and help improve the already running procurement agency," the Ukrainian defense minister said after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

The defense chiefs also agreed to improve Ukraine's logistical services. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it was on track to adopt NATO's Logistics Functional Area Services (LOGFAS), an IT tool used by all NATO logisticians.

Ukraine, ranked as one of the world's most corrupt countries, has received trillions of Dollars' worth of assistance funding and sophisticated military equipment from the European Union, the United States and other donors since last February.