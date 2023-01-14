UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Promoting Idea For Peace Summit In Attempt To Win Western Sympathy - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 02:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Ukraine is promoting its idea to organize a Peace Summit everywhere but it is only an attempt to regain sympathy from the Western public, the Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"Ukraine now is running brandishing the idea of some sort of a peace summit suggesting anyway it can that it is Russia who wants war," Nebenzia told the Security Council members. "Clearly this is merely an attempt to win sympathy among western public who are increasingly asking inconvenient questions about where the money provided to Kiev is going."

