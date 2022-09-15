UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Proposal To Let Zelenskyy Address UNGA By Video To Be Voted On Friday - Document

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 01:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The UN General Assembly will vote September 16 on whether to let Volodymyr Zelenskyy deliver a pre-recorded video address during the upcoming UN high-level week, according to a letter from the Ukrainian mission.

"In this regard, the Permanent Mission of Ukraine initiates a draft decision of the General Assembly, which, without setting a precedent for future general debates and mandated high-level meetings planned for future high-level weeks, will allow President of Ukraine H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy to submit a pre-recorded statement to be played in the General Assembly Hall during the general debate of the Assembly at its seventy-seventh session," the letter said.

Zelenskyy cannot participate in-person due to the "ongoing Russian aggression" against Ukraine, the letter stated.

"The draft decision will be considered at the third plenary meeting of the General Assembly of the seventy-seventh session on Friday, 16 September 2022," it added.

The office of the President of the General Assembly said that if such a document is submitted, it will require a simple majority to be granted.

The Russian mission to the UN previously objected to pre-recorded video participation in UN General Assembly events, even during COVID-19 restrictions. Russian delegates believe that it is a bad precedent and lowers the importance of the United Nations.

