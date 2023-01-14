UrduPoint.com

Ukraine-Proposed Peace Summit May Be Organized As UN General Assembly Session - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Ukraine-Proposed Peace Summit May Be Organized as UN General Assembly Session - Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The Ukraine-proposed Peace Summit may be organized within the scope of the work of the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said.

"We are discussing the modality of assignment as of now... It will be either a debate in the General Assembly within the agenda item on occupied territories or a debate with the special session mechanism - something that we are now deciding," Dzhaparova said.

The Ukrainian diplomat said the summit would have two priorities - accountability and peace formula, but priority will be given to the peace formula.

On Thursday, Dzaparova said Ukraine would like to introduce on February 24 a resolution on a peace formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

His administration has been finalizing a ten-point peace formula, initially suggested at the G20 summit in Bali.

The United Nations said on Thursday that it learned about the proposed Peace Summit from news reports, which noted that it is unclear whether UN Secretary-General has been invited to participate or to mediate.

In December, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev wants to convene a peace summit in two months with Guterres as mediator. The United Nations said it had not expressed a position regarding Ukraine's proposal.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine Kiev February May December From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

4 hours ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

5 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

6 hours ago
 &#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers st ..

&#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers students to combat childhood can ..

6 hours ago
 SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalwo ..

SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.