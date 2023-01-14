Ukraine-Proposed Peace Summit May Be Organized as UN General Assembly Session - Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The Ukraine-proposed Peace Summit may be organized within the scope of the work of the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said.

"We are discussing the modality of assignment as of now... It will be either a debate in the General Assembly within the agenda item on occupied territories or a debate with the special session mechanism - something that we are now deciding," Dzhaparova said.

The Ukrainian diplomat said the summit would have two priorities - accountability and peace formula, but priority will be given to the peace formula.

On Thursday, Dzaparova said Ukraine would like to introduce on February 24 a resolution on a peace formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

His administration has been finalizing a ten-point peace formula, initially suggested at the G20 summit in Bali.

The United Nations said on Thursday that it learned about the proposed Peace Summit from news reports, which noted that it is unclear whether UN Secretary-General has been invited to participate or to mediate.

In December, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev wants to convene a peace summit in two months with Guterres as mediator. The United Nations said it had not expressed a position regarding Ukraine's proposal.