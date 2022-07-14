UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Proposes Creating Commission To Control Weapons Supplied By West

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Ukraine Proposes Creating Commission to Control Weapons Supplied by West

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, proposed on Thursday to create a special commission to control the use of weapons provided to Ukraine by the West.

Earlier this week, a member of the Russian hacker group RaHDIt told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that Ukrainian intelligence is cooperating with criminals and smugglers to resell weapons provided by the West on the "black market." The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has rejected accusations that weapons supplied by Western countries end up on the "black market" in Europe.

"I want to propose to the Parliament of Ukraine to consider an important idea. Namely, the creation of a temporary special commission empowered to deal with issues related to the control of the use of weapons received from our allies," Yermak wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the president's office, the parliament should be involved in arms control primarily as a legislative body.

The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine in early July admitted that it had identified cases of sale of humanitarian aid and military goods supplied by Western countries. Approximately 10 criminal cases have been initiated over such incidents. Later, Ukrainian-born Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind, called on the US Congress to create a mechanism for monitoring American aid to Ukraine.

