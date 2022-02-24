Ukraine Proposes Return to Path of Peace - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday proposed to Russia returning to the path of peace.

"It was not Ukraine that has chosen the path of war, but Ukraine offers to return to the path of peace," Zelenskyy said in his video address.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbas republics requested military assistance. Since then the Russian military has been waging the offensive against military infrastructure of Ukraine.