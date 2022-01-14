UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Proposes Three-way Summit With Biden And Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Ukraine proposes three-way summit with Biden and Putin

Ukraine has proposed three-way talks with US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid fears of invasion, an aide to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukraine has proposed three-way talks with US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid fears of invasion, an aide to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

"President Zelensky proposed to President Biden and we think it can be worked (out) to organize a trilateral meeting, maybe by videoconference, between President Biden, President Zelensky and President Putin," the head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, told the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Tank

Recent Stories

India defence chief's pilot 'disoriented by weathe ..

India defence chief's pilot 'disoriented by weather': inquiry

3 minutes ago
 PSIC, QAF discuss opportunities for artisan, colla ..

PSIC, QAF discuss opportunities for artisan, collaboration for support of women ..

3 minutes ago
 Nuclear deal with Iran 'possible': Borrell

Nuclear deal with Iran 'possible': Borrell

3 minutes ago
 Coutinho won't be rushed into action, says Gerrard ..

Coutinho won't be rushed into action, says Gerrard

3 minutes ago
 PM's advisor on OPHRD pays surprise visit to Islam ..

PM's advisor on OPHRD pays surprise visit to Islamabad Airport

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court restores DG Auqaf Punjab in grad ..

Lahore High Court restores DG Auqaf Punjab in grade-20

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.