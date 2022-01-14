Ukraine proposes three-way summit with Biden and Putin

Ukraine has proposed three-way talks with US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid fears of invasion, an aide to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukraine has proposed three-way talks with US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid fears of invasion, an aide to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

"President Zelensky proposed to President Biden and we think it can be worked (out) to organize a trilateral meeting, maybe by videoconference, between President Biden, President Zelensky and President Putin," the head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, told the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.