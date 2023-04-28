UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Proposes To Expand List Of Goods For Export Under Grain Deal - Cavusoglu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Ukraine has proposed to expand the list of goods for export under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, adding that the issue is being considered

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Ukraine has proposed to expand the list of goods for export under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, adding that the issue is being considered.

"There are various proposals as part of the discussions on the grain deal. For example, Ukraine says that let's expand the list, add more goods. Now this is being discussed. There are proposals in this regard, they were also sent to us. I hope Russia and Ukraine will come to a consensus on this occasion," the minister told the Turkish TRT Haber broadcaster.

