UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Protests Flag Incident In Slovakian Parliament - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Ukraine Protests Flag Incident in Slovakian Parliament - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Kiev does not consider the recent incident with a Ukrainian flag in the Slovak parliament as adversarial but has still filed a protest and demands an apology, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

According to media reports, two Slovak lawmakers Peter Krupa and Andrej Medvecky blocked the pulpit in the parliament and unfurled the Slovak flag. Then, lawmakers from a different party approached the pulpit and displayed an upside-down Ukrainian flag. In response, Medvecky threw water on both the Ukrainian flag and his opponents.

"This was not a deliberate anti-Ukraine stunt. This was an incident within a wider context of the struggle between the authorities and opposition in the parliament, not on the issue of Ukraine.

However, any disrespect toward Ukraine's state symbols is absolutely unacceptable," Kuleba said at a press conference, adding that upon learning about the incident he "ordered the Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia to issue a protest as is done in such cases and demand apologies from the person who did it."

At the same time, the minister stressed that Ukraine and Slovakia enjoy a "wonderful relationship," which will not be undermined by the aforementioned incident.

Earlier in the week, Slovak Foreign Ministry Ivan Korcok joined his Austrian and Czech counterparts for a two-day visit to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Water Parliament Visit Same Kiev Slovakia Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Finland Retains Opportunity to Apply for NATO Memb ..

Finland Retains Opportunity to Apply for NATO Membership - Foreign Minister

49 minutes ago
 Russia Expects West's Reply to Lavrov's Letter on ..

Russia Expects West's Reply to Lavrov's Letter on Indivisibility of Security

49 minutes ago
 US-Russian Citizen Accused of $4.5Bln Crypto Hack ..

US-Russian Citizen Accused of $4.5Bln Crypto Hack Ordered for Medical Treatment ..

49 minutes ago
 Amount of LNG Redirected From Japan to Europe Like ..

Amount of LNG Redirected From Japan to Europe Likely to Be Small - Expert

49 minutes ago
 PTI to seek public mandate in 2023 on basis of per ..

PTI to seek public mandate in 2023 on basis of performance: Zartaj

51 minutes ago
 Solace for Salah in Liverpool's experience of losi ..

Solace for Salah in Liverpool's experience of losing finals, says Klopp

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>