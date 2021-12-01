UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Pulling Armed Forces To Conflict Zone In Donbas - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:17 PM

Ukraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbas - Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is pulling its armed forces to the zone of conflict in Donbas, with 125,000 soldiers half of all troops are already there, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Ukraine is pulling its armed forces to the zone of conflict in Donbas, with 125,000 soldiers half of all troops are already there, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are building up military power, pulling heavy equipment, personnel (to the conflict zone). According to some reports, the number of Ukrainian troops in the conflict zone has already reached 125,000 people, and this, if anyone does not know, is half of the entire staff of the Ukrainian armed forces," Zakharova told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia All

Recent Stories

Why Your Next Smartphone Should Be vivo X70 Pro— ..

Why Your Next Smartphone Should Be vivo X70 Pro— Hear from Fahad Hanif

4 minutes ago
 ECP can initiate contempt case if funds are withhe ..

ECP can initiate contempt case if funds are withheld: Dilshad

10 minutes ago
 Redefining performance and speed, Infinix to bring ..

Redefining performance and speed, Infinix to bring NOTE 11 Pro with MediaTek Hel ..

28 minutes ago
 US Confiscated $2.3 Mln in Cryptocurrency Obtained ..

US Confiscated $2.3 Mln in Cryptocurrency Obtained in Cyberattacks - Court Paper ..

13 minutes ago
 Sergey Lavrov to Meet Blinken on Sidelines of OSCE ..

Sergey Lavrov to Meet Blinken on Sidelines of OSCE Summit in Stockholm - Russian ..

13 minutes ago
 Scientists at Hong Kong University First in Asia t ..

Scientists at Hong Kong University First in Asia to Isolate Omicron Coronavirus ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.