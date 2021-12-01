Ukraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbas - Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is pulling its armed forces to the zone of conflict in Donbas, with 125,000 soldiers half of all troops are already there, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Ukraine is pulling its armed forces to the zone of conflict in Donbas, with 125,000 soldiers half of all troops are already there, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are building up military power, pulling heavy equipment, personnel (to the conflict zone). According to some reports, the number of Ukrainian troops in the conflict zone has already reached 125,000 people, and this, if anyone does not know, is half of the entire staff of the Ukrainian armed forces," Zakharova told reporters.