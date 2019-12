Ukraine Pulls Plug on Belarusian Electricity Imports - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Ukraine stopped importing Belarusian electricity on Sunday after its price topped that paid in the domestic market, a source in the industry told the Ekonomichna Pravda newspaper.

"Imports from Belarus fell to zero at midnight.

Traders are no longer importing [electricity]. Belarusian [imports] are more expensive than [electricity] in our market," the market source said.

Ukraine imports a fraction of what it consumes 0.1 percent to 1.7 percent, according to the paper. Imports from Russia stand at 16 megawatt at night and rise up to 300 megawatt during the day.