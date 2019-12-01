Ukraine Pulls Plug on Belarusian Electricity Imports - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Ukraine stopped importing Belarusian electricity on Sunday after its price topped that paid in the domestic market, a source in the industry told the Ekonomichna Pravda newspaper.

"Imports from Belarus fell to zero at midnight.

Traders are no longer importing [electricity]. Belarusian [imports] are more expensive than [electricity] in our market," the market source said.

Ukraine imports a fraction of what it consumes ” 0.1 percent to 1.7 percent, according to the paper. Imports from Russia stand at 16 megawatt at night and rise up to 300 megawatt during the day.