Ukraine Pushes NATO For Invite As Trump Looms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Ukraine insisted Tuesday that NATO membership was the only "real guarantee" for its security, but foreign ministers from the alliance sidestepped Kyiv's push for an invite ahead of Donald Trump's return to the US presidency.
A dinner of foreign ministers from Ukraine and the alliance's 32 member states ended without any concrete decision.
"There was no progress," Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters.
Trump has vowed to press for a quick deal to end Russia's war, leaving Kyiv scrambling to position itself ahead of his January inauguration.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said getting security guarantees from the Western alliance and supplies of key weaponry are pre-requisites for Kyiv to start talking about halting its fight.
"We are convinced that the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine, as well as a deterrent to further Russian aggression against Ukraine and other states, is Ukraine's full membership in NATO," the foreign ministry in Kyiv said.
Until now, the leaders of NATO heavyweights the United States and Germany have backed away from Ukrainian membership out of fear it could drag the alliance into a war with Russia.
Diplomats said that with the administration of US President Joe Biden on its way out and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's future in doubt ahead of elections, Kyiv hoped their foreign ministers could have more leeway.
"We are discussing this intensively," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said before the dinner meeting. "We need security guarantees that really work."
On the US side, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave no indication of a policy shift on his last planned visit to NATO -- with officials saying privately the Biden administration will not back Ukraine's push as they believe any offer would be rescinded by the president-elect.
"I believe that NATO membership will bring tension again and then there will be the possibility of further conflicts tomorrow," Luxembourg's foreign minister Xavier Bettel said.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pushed away questions over Ukraine's possible membership and how it could play into any peace deal, saying the alliance needed to "concentrate" on getting more weapons to Kyiv.
"I would now argue that Ukraine doesn't need more ideas on what a peace process could look like," Rutte said.
"Make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to get to a position of strength when those peace talks start."
Recent Stories
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing
Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..
Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education
"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University
NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Paris
More Stories From World
-
UK museum in talks with Greece over 'long-term' deal for Parthenon Marbles11 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's President Yoon, embattled conservative11 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result11 minutes ago
-
Namibia's ruling party candidate wins disputed election: final results11 minutes ago
-
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand, shoulder in postal van collision11 minutes ago
-
S. Korea President Yoon says martial law will be lifted11 minutes ago
-
Georgia uses water cannon, tear gas at pro-EU rally after government threats11 minutes ago
-
Namibia elects its first woman president11 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Cup results1 hour ago
-
UN slams continuing attacks on civilians, healthcare facilities in embattled Syria1 hour ago
-
Put young women at the heart of peace & security efforts: Senior UN official1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, KSA agree for qualitative change in bilateral trade, investment ties2 hours ago