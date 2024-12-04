Open Menu

Ukraine Pushes NATO For Invite As Trump Looms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Ukraine pushes NATO for invite as Trump looms

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Ukraine insisted Tuesday that NATO membership was the only "real guarantee" for its security, but foreign ministers from the alliance sidestepped Kyiv's push for an invite ahead of Donald Trump's return to the US presidency.

A dinner of foreign ministers from Ukraine and the alliance's 32 member states ended without any concrete decision.

"There was no progress," Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters.

Trump has vowed to press for a quick deal to end Russia's war, leaving Kyiv scrambling to position itself ahead of his January inauguration.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said getting security guarantees from the Western alliance and supplies of key weaponry are pre-requisites for Kyiv to start talking about halting its fight.

"We are convinced that the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine, as well as a deterrent to further Russian aggression against Ukraine and other states, is Ukraine's full membership in NATO," the foreign ministry in Kyiv said.

Until now, the leaders of NATO heavyweights the United States and Germany have backed away from Ukrainian membership out of fear it could drag the alliance into a war with Russia.

Diplomats said that with the administration of US President Joe Biden on its way out and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's future in doubt ahead of elections, Kyiv hoped their foreign ministers could have more leeway.

"We are discussing this intensively," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said before the dinner meeting. "We need security guarantees that really work."

On the US side, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave no indication of a policy shift on his last planned visit to NATO -- with officials saying privately the Biden administration will not back Ukraine's push as they believe any offer would be rescinded by the president-elect.

"I believe that NATO membership will bring tension again and then there will be the possibility of further conflicts tomorrow," Luxembourg's foreign minister Xavier Bettel said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pushed away questions over Ukraine's possible membership and how it could play into any peace deal, saying the alliance needed to "concentrate" on getting more weapons to Kyiv.

"I would now argue that Ukraine doesn't need more ideas on what a peace process could look like," Rutte said.

"Make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to get to a position of strength when those peace talks start."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia German Visit Trump Germany Luxembourg Progress Alliance United States Lithuania January From

Recent Stories

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

2 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

2 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

2 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

2 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

2 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

2 hours ago
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

2 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

2 hours ago
 Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve ..

Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education

2 hours ago
 "Colours of Communication" starts at Superior Univ ..

"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University

2 hours ago
 NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Par ..

NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Paris

3 hours ago

More Stories From World