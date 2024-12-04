Ukraine pushes NATO for invite as Trump looms

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Ukraine insisted Tuesday that NATO membership was the only "real guarantee" for its security, but foreign ministers from the alliance sidestepped Kyiv's push for an invite ahead of Donald Trump's return to the US presidency.

A dinner of foreign ministers from Ukraine and the alliance's 32 member states ended without any concrete decision.

"There was no progress," Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters.

Trump has vowed to press for a quick deal to end Russia's war, leaving Kyiv scrambling to position itself ahead of his January inauguration.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said getting security guarantees from the Western alliance and supplies of key weaponry are pre-requisites for Kyiv to start talking about halting its fight.

"We are convinced that the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine, as well as a deterrent to further Russian aggression against Ukraine and other states, is Ukraine's full membership in NATO," the foreign ministry in Kyiv said.

Until now, the leaders of NATO heavyweights the United States and Germany have backed away from Ukrainian membership out of fear it could drag the alliance into a war with Russia.

Diplomats said that with the administration of US President Joe Biden on its way out and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's future in doubt ahead of elections, Kyiv hoped their foreign ministers could have more leeway.

"We are discussing this intensively," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said before the dinner meeting. "We need security guarantees that really work."

On the US side, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave no indication of a policy shift on his last planned visit to NATO -- with officials saying privately the Biden administration will not back Ukraine's push as they believe any offer would be rescinded by the president-elect.

"I believe that NATO membership will bring tension again and then there will be the possibility of further conflicts tomorrow," Luxembourg's foreign minister Xavier Bettel said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pushed away questions over Ukraine's possible membership and how it could play into any peace deal, saying the alliance needed to "concentrate" on getting more weapons to Kyiv.

"I would now argue that Ukraine doesn't need more ideas on what a peace process could look like," Rutte said.

"Make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to get to a position of strength when those peace talks start."