UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Puts Lawmaker Suspected Of Treason On Wanted List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:10 PM

Ukraine Puts Lawmaker Suspected of Treason on Wanted List

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Taras Kozak, a member of Ukraine's parliament from the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, accused of treason, has been put on the wanted list, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Thursday.

"On May 20th, the Kyiv Pechersk District Court granted permission to detain the People's Deputy of Ukraine Taras Kozak on the request of the SBU investigator, agreed by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. On May 11th, the SBU announced suspicion to MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. Later, the SBU investigators put Kozak on the wanted list," the statement said.

According to it, the SBU has proof of their "illegal activity and collaboration with Russia."

The pre-trial investigation continues.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said earlier in May that Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, and Kozak are suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea. On May 13, a Kiev court placed Medvedchuk, who pleads not guilty, under house arrest.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Kiev May From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

1 hour ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

3 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.