Ukraine Puts Lawmaker Suspected of Treason on Wanted List

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Taras Kozak, a member of Ukraine's parliament from the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, accused of treason, has been put on the wanted list, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Thursday.

"On May 20th, the Kyiv Pechersk District Court granted permission to detain the People's Deputy of Ukraine Taras Kozak on the request of the SBU investigator, agreed by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. On May 11th, the SBU announced suspicion to MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. Later, the SBU investigators put Kozak on the wanted list," the statement said.

According to it, the SBU has proof of their "illegal activity and collaboration with Russia."

The pre-trial investigation continues.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said earlier in May that Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, and Kozak are suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea. On May 13, a Kiev court placed Medvedchuk, who pleads not guilty, under house arrest.