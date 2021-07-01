Ukraine Raising Youth in Spirit of Hatred Toward Russia, This Is Destructive - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, July 1 (Sputnik) - Ukraine is raising the young generation in a spirit of hatred towards Russians, which will certainly be destructive for the country itself, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In fact, this is a great tragedy for Ukraine that Ukraine is now raising the young generation in a spirit of hatred for Russia and Russians," Peskov said on Russia's Channel One.

The Kremlin spokesman explained that the tragedy is that "there are too many Russians in Ukraine to hate them."

"And in the end it will be destructive for the country itself. This is a big mistake," Peskov concluded.