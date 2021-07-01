UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Raising Youth In Spirit Of Hatred Toward Russia, This Is Destructive - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Ukraine Raising Youth in Spirit of Hatred Toward Russia, This Is Destructive - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, July 1 (Sputnik) - Ukraine is raising the young generation in a spirit of hatred towards Russians, which will certainly be destructive for the country itself, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In fact, this is a great tragedy for Ukraine that Ukraine is now raising the young generation in a spirit of hatred for Russia and Russians," Peskov said on Russia's Channel One.

The Kremlin spokesman explained that the tragedy is that "there are too many Russians in Ukraine to hate them."

"And in the end it will be destructive for the country itself. This is a big mistake," Peskov concluded.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Young July

Recent Stories

UAE and Thailand convene the Second Joint Committe ..

36 minutes ago

Environment Business Majlis holds special session ..

36 minutes ago

Pogacar powers to victory in stage 5 of Tour de Fr ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

1 hour ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

2 hours ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.