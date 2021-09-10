UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ready For NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready for NATO membership, and the country believes that the alliance needs it, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday

"My position is very simple: we are ready for NATO by the level of our army, our specialists.

The reforms that we are carrying out, I believe, are first of all needed not by someone else, not NATO, not the EU, but we need them, our people. We are not getting what we are capable of, what we are counting on. But we ask, we say that it seems to us that NATO needs us, it seems to us that without Ukraine the EU will be not strong," Zelenskyy told the YES Brainstorming event.

