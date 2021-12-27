UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ready For New Prisoner Swap With Rebels 'Any Day' - Adviser

2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

Ukraine Ready for New Prisoner Swap With Rebels 'Any Day' - Adviser

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Ukraine is ready to exchange prisoners of war with rebels controlling eastern provinces any time, an adviser to the chief of staff for the Ukrainian president said Sunday.

"Our fresh initiative is: we have drawn up (a list of) almost 60 citizens.

Normandy and Minsk agreements provide for all-for-all swaps... We are ready to have them handed over any day," Oleksiy Arestovych told the television channel Dom.

The rivals exchanged 200 people in total during a single operation in December 2019, followed by a swap in April of last year when a cumulative 34 prisoners were let go by both sides. No exchanges went ahead this year.

