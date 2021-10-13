UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ready For Normandy Format Talks, 'Waiting For Signal' From Russia - Kuleba

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:26 PM

Ukraine Ready for Normandy Format Talks, 'Waiting for Signal' From Russia - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday he is ready for a Normandy-format meeting and expects that Russia will confirm its participation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday he is ready for a Normandy-format meeting and expects that Russia will confirm its participation.

"Throughout this year, my German or French colleague has come to me several times and asked if I am ready for a meeting in the Normandy format at the level of foreign ministers. And each time I replied without hesitation, yes! But no meeting has since been held, because Minister Lavrov is trying to avoid it in every possible way," Kuleba told briefing.

The minister expressed the hope that Russia will agree to the meeting as soon as possible.

"We are waiting for a signal from Moscow.

We have not received any yet," he added.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a meeting between foreign ministers of the Normandy Four countries, namely Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine, is a strong probability, and details of the leaders' summit will become clear thereafter.

The so-called Normandy format of negotiations on Ukraine has existed since June 2014. The most recent Normandy summit took place in Paris on December 9, 2019. The Kremlin has said that it would be good to hold a summit in the Normandy format, but the agenda must be carefully prepared. Russia believes the parties may not have a chance to gather for such a summit under outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia France German Germany Paris Angela Merkel May June December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Hitachi Energy commits to advance sustainable ener ..

Hitachi Energy commits to advance sustainable energy future for all

26 seconds ago
 Police arrest Nine car thieves, recover 15 vehicle ..

Police arrest Nine car thieves, recover 15 vehicles fortnightly

27 seconds ago
 22 including a groom held for violating amplifier ..

22 including a groom held for violating amplifier act

28 seconds ago
 'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Ori ..

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

30 seconds ago
 Accenture, Etisalat Digital, Oracle collaborate to ..

Accenture, Etisalat Digital, Oracle collaborate to drive digital transformation

12 minutes ago
 UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.