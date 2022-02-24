UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ready For Talks With Russia In Various Formats, On Any Platforms - Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 04:40 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukraine is ready for talks with Russia in all formats and on any platform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, adding that a war will deprive all the sides of any guarantees.

"Today, we are out of any defense alliances. Ukrainian security is linked with the security of our neighbors.

That is why today we should speak about the security of whole Europe. But our main goal is peace in Ukraine and the safety of our citizens. To reach that, we are ready to speak with everyone, including you (Russia), in various formats and on any platform. A war will deprive everyone of any guarantees. Nobody will have security guarantees anymore," Zelenskyy said in an address posted on his Telegram channel.

>