Ukraine Ready to Cooperate With US on Biden Case, But No Joint Body Set Yet - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukraine and the United States have not yet established a joint investigative body for probing the case of Hunter Biden, a son of front-running Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but Kiev is ready to cooperate on the matter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

Democrats have recently intensified efforts to impeach Trump for asking Kiev to probe Biden and his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine.

"There is no joint investigative committee on the Biden case yet .

.. We are open. Be it an international investigative committee, we do not object," Zelenskyy said at a press conference, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.

On September 24, Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump's July 25 telephone call with Zelenskyy during which the request was made. The inquiry was initiated after a whistleblower sent a complaint to the Congress, saying that Trump threatened to withdraw military aid to Ukraine if Kiev failed to probe the Bidens.