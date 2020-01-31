Ukraine Ready to Develop New Forms of Security Cooperation With US - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to develop new forms of security cooperation with the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a briefing Friday after a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Ukraine is ready to develop new forms of security cooperation with the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a briefing Friday after a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Ukraine is ready to develop new forms of partnership with the United States in security," Zelenskyy said as broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels.