MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Ukraine is ready to ensure the export and delivery of humanitarian cargoes, with Ukrainian troops guaranteeing the safe passage of the corridors, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Friday.

"The Ukrainian side is ready to ensure the export and delivery of humanitarian cargo.

The armed forces guarantee the safe passage of the corridors. Ukraine expects this from the Russian side as well," the office said in a statement.

Kiev has also asked the International Committee of the Red Cross to urgently assist in creating humanitarian corridors and believes that they are needed in a number of settlements, the statement said. Kiev was not mentioned in the list.