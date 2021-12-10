UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ready To Fulfill Commitments On Ceasefire In Donbas - Zelenskyy's Office

Ukraine Ready to Fulfill Commitments on Ceasefire in Donbas - Zelenskyy's Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Ukraine is ready to fulfill its obligations on a complete ceasefire in Donbas, hopes to establish a complete truce in the region, the head of Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Thursday.

"Ukraine proposed to return to the complete ceasefire, which was reached in 2020, but fully worked for several months. Then violations began, which became large-scale, and talking about a complete ceasefire is nonsense. Although Ukraine is ready to fulfill the obligations that we agreed," Yermak told the 1+1 broadcaster.

