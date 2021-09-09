Ukraine Ready to Hold Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Meeting at Any Time - Kuleba

Ukraine is ready to hold a meeting of the Normandy Four foreign ministers at any time, relevant effort intensified this fall, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Ukraine is ready to hold a meeting of the Normandy Four foreign ministers at any time, relevant effort intensified this fall, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"Preparations for a meeting of the foreign affairs ministers of the Normandy-format countries continue. Our French and German colleagues are making effort to agree on a date that would be acceptable for all of us. I hope very much that [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov will confirm participation in the meeting.

We have much to talk about," Kuleba said at a briefing.

Kiev is ready to hold the meeting at any time, the minister assured.

"Advisers to the Normandy-format [countries] leaders held a videoconference yesterday, which means certain movement on the Normandy track resumed after the summer end. We are ready to hold the ministerial meeting as soon as possible, we do not even need any significant preparations, since w are ready to hold this conversation at any time," Kuleba continued.