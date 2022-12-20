UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ready To Host, Treat Former Georgian President Saakashvili - Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Ukraine is ready to host former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili and ensure his safety and treatment, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Georgian authorities to show mercy to Saakashvili and transfer him to a Ukrainian, European or American clinic for treatment. On Tuesday, Georgian opposition lawmaker Aleko Elisashvili slammed Zelenskyy's statement as interference in the country's internal affairs.

"Impossible to watch person you know dying on tv live. Impossible to watch how the history of Georgia and its president is being killed in front of the civilized world. (Ukraine) is ready to receive @SaakashviliM, guarantee his safety and proper treatment. Georgia, make the right choice," Podolyak said.

The former president was put in jail on October 1 last year, shortly after returning to Georgia, where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally.

He is serving a six-year sentence. Saakashvili's doctors and supporters say his health has deteriorated dramatically since he went on hunger strikes during his detention.

On November 28, Saakashvili's attorney, Shalva Khachapuridze, said that a medical examination had detected a heavy metal and arsenic, in addition to mercury, in the ex-president's body.

Saakashvili was the president of Georgia for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013 and was barred from seeking a third term under the Georgian constitution. Shortly after the end of his term, Saakashvili left the country. He actively supported Ukraine's Euromaidan in 2014 and 2015 and was appointed the governor of the Ukrainian region of Odesa after receiving Ukrainian citizenship.

