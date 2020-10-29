Ukraine Ready to Move Forward on Solving Disagreements With Hungary - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Ukraine is ready to continue resolving its disagreements with Hungary after the local election dispute, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday.

Local elections were held in Ukraine on October 25. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote a Facebook post in which he called on the Hungarians who live in Ukraine to back the ethnic-Hungarian party.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it was "deeply disappointed" with Budapest's "direct interference in Ukraine's internal affairs."

"Despite this outrageous situation, diplomacy is about the long-term goals. And we are ready to move on in our relationship with Hungary to resolve the exiting problems. But only based on mutual respect and full respect of the national interests of [both] countries," Kuleba told a briefing.