Ukraine Ready to Resume Normandy Four Talks, Including on Level of Leaders - Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Kiev is ready to resume talks in the Normandy Four (N4) format, especially among the leaders of the participating countries, to address the Ukraine crisis, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Kiev is ready to resume talks in the Normandy Four (N4) format, especially among the leaders of the participating countries, to address the Ukraine crisis, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said on Thursday.

"We are ready to resume the N4 talks in all formats, including at the level of the leaders," Kyslvtsya told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation on Ukraine.