Ukraine Ready To Share COVID Vaccines With Other Countries In Case Of Excess - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 09:50 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Ukraine will share vaccines against coronavirus COVID-19 with partner countries in case of excess, the country's Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said.

Liashko said that the coronavirus vaccines currently have a validity period of six months.

"The expired product will be withdrawn from circulation and will be subject to disposal.

But we will do everything possible so that the product is not disposed of, but used on the territory of Ukraine. And if we see that we do not have time to use, we will talk with our partners in order to share it, and for the vaccine to be used where it is needed," Liashko said on the air of Channel 24.

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine increased by a record 4,650 people over the past day, with 93 deaths and 1,858 recoveries.

