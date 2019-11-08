UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Ready To Start Troop Disengagement Near Petrivske Nov 9 - Joint Forces Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:39 PM

Ukraine Ready to Start Troop Disengagement Near Petrivske Nov 9 - Joint Forces Operation

The Ukrainian military is ready to start disengagement of troops and hardware near Petrivske and Bogdanovka in Donbas on Saturday, Andrey Ageev, the head of the press service of the Joint Forces Operation, said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Ukrainian military is ready to start disengagement of troops and hardware near Petrivske and Bogdanovka in Donbas on Saturday, Andrey Ageev, the head of the press service of the Joint Forces Operation, said.

Martin Sajdik, the special representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe chairperson-in-office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, said earlier in the day that the disengagement would start at noon Kiev time (10:00 GMT) on Saturday. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic has already confirmed its readiness to start forces withdrawal.

"Closer to noon, we became aware of Martin Sajdik's statement. The leadership and the servicemen of the Joint Forces Operation are ready to start disengagement ... near the settlements of Bogdanovka and Petrivske at noon on November 9," Ageev said on Friday, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Donetsk Kiev November

Recent Stories

PM says no more talks with JUI-F if it demands re ..

2 minutes ago

Danish Terrorist Suspected of Being Behind Russia' ..

1 minute ago

Birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal to be observed t ..

1 minute ago

Revamping of public sector housing business model ..

1 minute ago

Utility Stores Corporation to get Rs 6 billion to ..

1 minute ago

Smog: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik orders action again ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.