Ukraine Ready to Start Troop Disengagement Near Petrivske Nov 9 - Joint Forces Operation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Ukrainian military is ready to start disengagement of troops and hardware near Petrivske and Bogdanovka in Donbas on Saturday, Andrey Ageev, the head of the press service of the Joint Forces Operation, said.

Martin Sajdik, the special representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe chairperson-in-office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, said earlier in the day that the disengagement would start at noon Kiev time (10:00 GMT) on Saturday. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic has already confirmed its readiness to start forces withdrawal.

"Closer to noon, we became aware of Martin Sajdik's statement. The leadership and the servicemen of the Joint Forces Operation are ready to start disengagement ... near the settlements of Bogdanovka and Petrivske at noon on November 9," Ageev said on Friday, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.