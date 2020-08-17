UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Recalls Ambassador From Minsk For Consultations - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Kiev has recalled its ambassador Ihor Kyzym from Minsk to discuss its future relationship with Belarus, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Kiev has recalled its ambassador Ihor Kyzym from Minsk to discuss its future relationship with Belarus, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday.

"I have decided to summon Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Ihor Kyzym to Kiev for consultations to assess the prospects for the Belarusian-Ukrainian relationship in the new situation," Kuleba said, as quoted by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Belarus has seen a number of protests since the presidential election held on August 9. According to official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote.

The Belarusian opposition refused to recognize the results, and people took to the streets.

Police used force during the first several days of the protests, firing tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. More than 6,700 people were detained, according to the Belarusian Interior Ministry. So far, there was one confirmed fatality during the protest in the capital city of Minsk, while hundreds of people including more than 120 police officers have sustained injuries.

