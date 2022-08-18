UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Received $1.5Bln In Aid In July As Flow Of Western Support Dries Up - Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Ukraine Received $1.5Bln in Aid in July as Flow of Western Support Dries Up - Institute

Financial assistance to Ukraine from Western countries "dried up" in July, the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said on Thursday, adding that Ukraine received only 1.5 billion euros ($1.512 billion) last month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Financial assistance to Ukraine from Western countries "dried up" in July, the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said on Thursday, adding that Ukraine received only 1.5 billion Euros ($1.512 billion) last month.

"The newest update of the Ukraine Support Tracker (July 2 to August 3) shows that, in July, Ukraine received only around 1,5 billion euros in new pledges of support. In total, the tracker now records commitments of 84.2 billion euros," a report said.

No large EU country like Germany, France or Italy, has made significant new pledges, it added.

A member of the Ukrainian parliament, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, said that Ukraine received only $589 million in aid in August instead of the expected six billion.

"The (Ukrainian) finance ministry expected $6 billion in aid. Then it lowered its expectations to $5 billion. As of August 18, only $589 million plus a $350 million loan from Canada for the purchase of gas for Naftogaz were received (from August 1)", Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also enhancing their financial and military support for Ukraine.

Related Topics

Loan World Ukraine Russia Parliament Canada France Germany Kiel Luhansk Donetsk Italy February July August Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Masters results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Masters results

50 seconds ago
 ITP launches campaign against amateur bike riders

ITP launches campaign against amateur bike riders

51 seconds ago
 LWMC making all possible efforts to overcome dengu ..

LWMC making all possible efforts to overcome dengue

52 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt to formulate policy countering cl ..

Balochistan govt to formulate policy countering climate change in effective mann ..

55 seconds ago
 UK pet owners face grim choices amid soaring costs ..

UK pet owners face grim choices amid soaring costs

6 minutes ago
 Ethiopia accuses Tigray rebels of refusing to talk ..

Ethiopia accuses Tigray rebels of refusing to talk peace

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.