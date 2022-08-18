Ukraine Received $1.5Bln in Aid in July as Flow of Western Support Dries Up - Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Financial assistance to Ukraine from Western countries "dried up" in July, the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said on Thursday, adding that Ukraine received only 1.5 billion Euros ($1.512 billion) last month.

"The newest update of the Ukraine Support Tracker (July 2 to August 3) shows that, in July, Ukraine received only around 1,5 billion euros in new pledges of support. In total, the tracker now records commitments of 84.2 billion euros," a report said.

No large EU country like Germany, France or Italy, has made significant new pledges, it added.

A member of the Ukrainian parliament, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, said that Ukraine received only $589 million in aid in August instead of the expected six billion.

"The (Ukrainian) finance ministry expected $6 billion in aid. Then it lowered its expectations to $5 billion. As of August 18, only $589 million plus a $350 million loan from Canada for the purchase of gas for Naftogaz were received (from August 1)", Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also enhancing their financial and military support for Ukraine.