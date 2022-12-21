Ukraine Received More Than $3Bln in Humanitarian Aid Since February 24 - Authorities

Since the beginning of Russian special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, international partners have provided Ukraine with humanitarian assistance amounting to $3 billion, 40% of which were provided by the United States, the Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration said on Wednesday.

"According to the UN Financial Tracking Service (FTS), Ukrainian humanitarian organizations received more than $3 billion. About 40% of the funding was provided by the United States. Considerable assistance was provided by the European Commission, Germany, Canada, the UK Disasters Emergency Committee and Japan," the statement said.

It is also specified that contributions from 482 donors from the private sector for the humanitarian response in Ukraine exceeded $1.6 billion. More than $1 billion of the funds received was used as cash assistance to various categories of Ukrainians affected by the hostilities, $727 million was allocated to food assistance, $237 million - to healthcare projects and $234 million - to provide shelters for internally displaced persons.