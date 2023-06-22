Open Menu

Ukraine Received Nearly $20Bln From Donors Since Start Of 2023 - Finance Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Ukraine has received nearly $20 billion in 2023 from the United States, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and other donors, with Europe accounting for the biggest share of financial support with $8.1 billion, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Ukraine has received nearly $20 billion in 2023 from the United States, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and other donors, with Europe accounting for the biggest share of financial support with $8.1 billion, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The total volume of external financing in 2023 stands at $19.9 billion," the finance ministry said on Telegram.

The finance ministry specified that the support has been provided by the European Union ($8.1 billion), the United States ($6 billion), the International Monetary Fund ($2.7 billion) and other partners, exceeding the expected amount of $14.

1 billion for the restoration of the critical infrastructure and main economy-driving sectors.

In March, the World Bank estimated that Ukraine would need about $411 billion over the next ten years to recover from the ongoing military conflict with Russia.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with financial and military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

