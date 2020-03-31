UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Receives 100,000 COVID-19 Tests From South Korea - Presidential Office

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Ukraine Receives 100,000 COVID-19 Tests From South Korea - Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Ukraine received 100,000 tests for the coronavirus from South Korea, which will be sent to different regions of the country after customs clearance, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on Monday.

"An aircraft arrived in Ukraine from Seoul, the Republic of Korea, with 100 thousand PCR [polymerase chain reaction] tests for COVID-19 detection manufactured by SolGent. The supply was provided by the Caremille company for the needs of Ukraine's healthcare system," the statement says.

These tests, which allow to return result within two hours, will be delivered to infectious disease laboratories in different regions of the country upon customs clearance, it says.

Kiev expects that it will soon have 1 million tests to identify COVID-19, including those produced in the country and received from abroad, Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported 480 cases of coronavirus infection in the country so far, with 11 deaths and six recoveries.

Related Topics

Ukraine Company Seoul South Korea From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Sri Lan ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

1 hour ago

April fuel prices announced

1 hour ago

New York welcomes hospital ship as coronavirus acc ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.