Ukraine Receives 100,000 COVID-19 Tests From South Korea - Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Ukraine received 100,000 tests for the coronavirus from South Korea, which will be sent to different regions of the country after customs clearance, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on Monday.

"An aircraft arrived in Ukraine from Seoul, the Republic of Korea, with 100 thousand PCR [polymerase chain reaction] tests for COVID-19 detection manufactured by SolGent. The supply was provided by the Caremille company for the needs of Ukraine's healthcare system," the statement says.

These tests, which allow to return result within two hours, will be delivered to infectious disease laboratories in different regions of the country upon customs clearance, it says.

Kiev expects that it will soon have 1 million tests to identify COVID-19, including those produced in the country and received from abroad, Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported 480 cases of coronavirus infection in the country so far, with 11 deaths and six recoveries.