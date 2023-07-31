Open Menu

Ukraine Receives $1.25Bln In US Grant Funds For Paying Wages, Social Assistance - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Ukraine has received a new grant from the United States worth $1.25 billion to reimburse state budget expenses, including wages for state employees and social benefits, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Monday

"The State Budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States of America in the amount of USD 1.25 billion through the Multi-donor Trust Fund of the World Bank," the ministry said in a statement.

The grant was provided as part of the fifth additional financing under the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project, which seeks to partially cover state budget expenditures, including for social and humanitarian purposes.

"The involved grant funding will be aimed at reimbursing state budget expenditures, in particular, to pay wages for government employees and payments under certain state social assistance programs (IDPs (internally displaced persons), people with disabilities, low-income families and housing, utility subsidies) and other social payments," the ministry said.

Ukraine has received $8.45 billion in US grants to support the state budget in 2023 alone, while as much as $20.4 billion has been disbursed since February 2022.

Last week, the chairwoman of the Ukrainian parliament's budget committee, Roksolana Pidlasa, said the state budget received $25.3 billion from international partners in 2023, accounting for 49.1% of all state budget revenues.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in May that the country's budget has been running a deficit of about $5 billion a month since the military conflict began, with two-thirds of the money coming from foreign loans and grants and three-quarters spent on military needs.

