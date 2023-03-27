Ukraine Receives 18 German Leopard 2 Tanks - Reports

Ukraine has received 18 German leopard 2 tanks, as promised by Berlin, Spiegel reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Ukraine has received 18 German leopard 2 tanks, as promised by Berlin, Spiegel reported on Monday.

According to Spiegel, Ukraine also received approximately 40 Marder armored infantry fighting vehicles. The German government is not disclosing the exact delivery route of military equipment for security reasons.