Ukraine Receives 1st Batch Of Covishield Vaccine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:10 PM

Ukraine Receives 1st Batch of Covishield Vaccine - Reports

Ukraine has received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from India, the Ukraina24 reported on Tuesday, citing the Boryspil international airport

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Ukraine has received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from India, the Ukraina24 reported on Tuesday, citing the Boryspil international airport.

On Monday, the country approved the vaccine, produced in India under the brand name Covishield, for emergency use.

A day prior, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov traveled to India's Pune to personally oversee the transportation of the long-anticipated vaccine bound to Ukraine.

