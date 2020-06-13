Ukraine Receives 1st Tranche of $2.1Bln From IMF - National Bank

Ukraine has received the first tranche of $2.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) $5 billion loan, the governor of the country's National Bank said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Ukraine has received the first tranche of $2.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) $5 billion loan, the governor of the country's National Bank said on Friday.

On Tuesday, the IMF approved an 18-month stand-by arrangement for Ukraine, providing the country with access to about $5 billion. This go-ahead enabled the immediate disbursement of $2.1 billion to Ukraine.

"Officially: Ukraine has just received $2.1bn of the 1st tranche from the #IMF. Funds do not come directly from the IMF, but from the member countries.

Since yesterday, the funds were coming in installments in $, and yuan (currencies in the SDR [special drawing rights]). The process is now over," Yakiv Smolii tweeted.

According to the bank's governor, the funds will help Ukraine to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and ensure macrofinancial stability.

"Meanwhile, the 1st tranche together with the related financial assistance from the EU has already increased international reserves to $28.7bn," he added.