Ukraine Receives $203Mln in Zero-Interest Loan for 15 Years From Italy - Finance Ministry

Kiev has received 200 million euros ($203 million) in a zero-interest loan for a 15-year period from Italy to pay the teachers' wages, the Ukrainian ministry of finance said on Tuesday

"On August 15, 2022, Ukraine received a EUR 200 million loan from the Italian Republic. According to the terms of the loan agreement, the financial conditions are concessional. The loan is provided for a 15-year period, with the grace period of 7.5 years, and applies a zero percent interest rate," the ministry said on the website.

The ministry will use the loan to pay salaries of teachers in the general secondary education institutions.

The loan agreement was sealed on August 5 by Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and his Italian counterpart, Daniele Franco.

Marchenko said in May that Ukraine's budget deficit was $5 billion per month, with most of the money coming from foreign loans and donors. He added that military needs amounted to three-quarters of budget expenses.