Ukraine Receives $350Mln in Concessional Loan From Canada - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The Ukrainian Finance Ministry received on Thursday a loan worth 450 million Canadian Dollars ($349 million) from Ottawa for the purchase of fuel as part of financial aid provided by West to Kiev.

"The state budget of Ukraine received CAD (Canadian dollars) 450 million (equivalent - USD (US dollars) 350 million) concessional loan from Canada. The funds were provided through the mechanism of the Administrated Account of the IMF," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the total amount of the loan from Canada is CAD 1.

45 billion".

On Wednesday, Ottawa said it would allocate 450 million Canadian dollars in a loan to Ukraine as the country needed funding to purchase heating fuel before winter.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries, including Canada, and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also enhancing their financial and military support for Ukraine.